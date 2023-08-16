Freedom from fear and injustice: What Indians are waiting for

In the late 1990s the Lucknow Central Jail was releasing a number of prisoners who had undergone imprisonment for 15 years and more. All of them were accused of murder and there was little sympathy for them. But now that they had served the maximum punishment and possibly for their ‘good behaviour’, they were being sent off. The prison superintendent thoughtfully organised a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ and invited Bhajan singer Anup Jalota to sing. Local newspapers were requested to cover the event.

A Times of India reporter, Mohit Dubey, went to cover the event and managed to speak to eight or nine of the convicts who were being freed the next morning. Do you regret committing the crime, he asked them. Dubey returned from the assignment shaken when all of them barring one denied having committing the crime for which they were convicted and paid for with some of the best and most productive years of their life. Many of them had wept at their loss. Some said they had been framed. Some were victims of property and family feuds. Some were singled out due to rivalry in the village. A few did not follow court proceedings and were too intimidated and confused to reply to questions put to them in court. The news reporter was disturbed enough to seek permission to write the story the next day.

Has the situation improved? Those who follow media reports know the answer. In the last century it was rare for police in one state to arrest people from other states. If they were looking for someone, they would share details with the police of the states concerned and ask them to round up the suspect. But ask Jignesh Mevani, the Gujarat Congress MLA, how he felt when Assam Police flew to Gujarat and arrested him in a frivolous case. Worse, in Assam, a woman constable was made to file a complaint alleging that Mevani had molested her in the vehicle, which had several of her own policemen colleagues present. Or indeed, ask Siddique Kappan, the journalist from Kerala, detained by UP police and charged with terrorist activities.