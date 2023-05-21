The 91 abuses: Who is abusing who—or what

The real reason is that the entire Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was occupied in collating data on the abuses hurled at the PM. And that's not an easy job, you know: one has to keep tabs on every abuse in print and on digital media, in social media and at public rallies, The New York Times and the Washington Post, by Kunal Kamra and by Satya Pal Malik. Then one has to consult the Oxford dictionary, Shehjad Poonawalla and Sambit Patra (both acknowledged authorities in this genre of communication) to grade the gravity of the invective, trace the progenitor of said abuse and dispatch the Income Tax or Enforcement Directorate to disabuse them of the idea that they can make it a habit. And finally, the tele-prompter has to be fed the inputs correctly for the next prime ministerial rally—we cannot have the TP suggesting "bugger" when what was intended was "burglar", can we? Though both can be termed as abuses.

It's a big operation, this, and so there must be either a working group or a joint secretary in the PMO working exclusively on this important assignment. If the former, then my vast experience in government tells me that it would probably be called Abusers (Hard) Working Group. Such avant-garde units are not easy to name, as we discovered in Shimla in the ’80s.

At that time, the monkeys (the real, Rhesus variety, not the ones affiliated to a certain organisation) had practically taken over the Himachal Pradesh government secretariat: they had free run of the place, disposed of more files than all the secretaries put together, and had even started attending Cabinet meetings. This last bit is speculation, of course, but based on the clear simian imprints on some of the Cabinet decisions taken at that time.