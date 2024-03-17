Women's rights vs the patriarchal dinosaurs in our corridors of power

For, tokenism is what our governments and society are best at, and in the matter of treating women as equals in India, the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Madhu Bhaduri, retired diplomat and writer, in her book Lived Stories, makes a startling disclosure of a fact that perhaps most people are/were not aware of (I certainly wasn't even after 35 years in government service and 13 more years in pasture).

It appears that till the late 1970s women officers in the IFS needed prior permission to marry—and that even then they risked losing their promotions and even their jobs as their "domestic commitment is likely to come in the way of the efficient discharge of duties".

No such stigma was attached to their male colleagues. This was not just gender bias, this was outright gender contempt.