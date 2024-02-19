Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam CID summons Cong MLA, Gauhati leader

Assam Police have summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader for questioning in connection with a clash that took place when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Gauhati last month, officials said on Monday.

The state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) issued the summons to Sikdar and Gauhati city Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma and asked them to appear before it at 11.30 am on 23 February.

"The case is still under investigation. We have issued notices to two persons under section 41A of CrPC. We are looking into the role of other people in the case," a senior Assam Police official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Along with Gandhi, other senior Congress leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas B.V., Kanhaiya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Debabrata Saikia have also been named in the FIR of the incident.

On 23 January, Congress workers allegedly broke through police barricades in the presence of Gandhi and other leaders, which were put up after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened to file an FIR if the yatra attempted to enter state capital Gauhati.

The party workers clashed with the police, who went on a mild lathi charge to control the situation, but failed to protect the barricades. Several police personnel and party workers were reportedly injured in the scuffle.