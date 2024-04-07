BJP saying '400 paar' so people don't ask why petrol ‘100 paar’: Kanhaiya Kumar

Terming the BJP's '400 paar (beyond 400)' slogan "perception management", Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says such claims are a "malicious attempt" to alter the reality and are reflective of the ruling party's fear of defeat.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters in Delhi, Kumar questioned the BJP's confidence about the NDA crossing the 400-figure mark in the Lok Sabha elections, asking if that was indeed so, why was it inducting leaders who couldn't win polls while in the Congress, and are like "used cartridges".

Kumar also acknowledged that there was a "failure" on the part of old parties that had been in power earlier, owing to which people were attracted to the "extremism of the BJP", but said the change in the situation was only a matter of time as India's society is based on love and equality, and stands for co-existence and tolerance.

Asked about the BJP's slogan of '400 paar', and whether it does not seem as though the opposition is lagging behind in the battle of perception, he said, "If one looks at it closely, this reflects the BJP's frustration and its fear of defeat. Have you heard that the Indian cricket team has gone to play a match with Australia and before the match they are saying, 400 paar? They don't say such a thing. They say 'we will play well and win'," he said.

Kumar claimed that efforts were being made to alter the reality through perception management. "A malicious attempt is being made to alter reality on the basis of perception management. If the number is already crossing 400, then what is the point of inducting 'used cartridges' from different outfits into your party?