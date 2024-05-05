Wayanad wants Rahul Gandhi to win from Raebareli too, but asks for this in return:

When Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers on Friday, 3 May, from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, it ended the suspense whether he would be contesting from another constituency in the north and whether it would be from Amethi or Raebareli.

In Kerala, however, there was not much of a ripple although some did wonder if it would damage the Congress and the UDF in the assembly election due in 2026 if Rahul Gandhi wins from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli and decides to give up Wayanad.

“We are okay with both. We know he will take the right decision,” said an optimistic congressman, who added, “the party has several strong candidates to contest from here."

People in Kerala have always had a special affection for the Gandhi-Nehru family and many believe that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would step in and contest from Wayanad in the byelection in case her brother wins from both the seats and decides to stick to Rae Bareli.

Some believe that if Rahul Gandhi wins in Rae Bareli, he would vacate the seat in Uttar Pradesh for Priyanka Gandhi.

There is general agreement that the brother-sister duo have their task cut out in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state with the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha, and they need to be present in the northern states; there are also several people who believe that it would not be a bad idea if a member of the family gets elected from the South.

The family, they say, needs to represent the South as well and remain connected with the people here. Rahul is as important to Wayanad and Kerala as he is important to Rai Bareli and Uttar Pradesh, they maintain.