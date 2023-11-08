ICC World Cup: Don’t rule out an India-Pakistan semi-final at Eden yet

It has now boiled down to a three-way race between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan for the one remaining spot in the last four of the ICC World Cup 2023. Australia rode Glenn Maxwell’s heroic 201 not out on Tuesday night to confirm the knockout stages along with India and South Africa.

India, with an all-win record from eight games, are perched on top of the heap with 16 points, while South Africa and Australia lie in second and third positions, respectively. The ifs and buts have come into play over the fortunes of the three teams in the running, with the possibility of an India-Pakistan semi-final in Kolkata also alive.

As the top finisher takes on the no. 4 team in the first semi-final, India is lined up to take on either New Zealand, Pakistan or Afghanistan, while the second semi-final pits the Proteas against Australia the next day. However, if it’s an India-Pakistan semi-final, the marquee clash will be held at Eden Gardens on 16 November.

The three leagues from Thursday-Saturday assume great significance, with New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru (9 Nov), Afghanistan vs South Africa in Ahmedabad (10 Nov) and Pakistan vs England in Kolkata (11 Nov). Australia take on Bangladesh in Pune on 11 November, while India takes on the Netherlands in Bengaluru on 12 November, but neither of these two matches will impact the semis line-up.