World Cup Diary: ICC curator's thumbs up for Indian pitches

A key test for hosting a mega event like the ICC World Cup across 10 venues, in a country with diverse geographical conditions, is the feedback about the wickets — and this is where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) curators have passed muster.

Andy Atkinson, head curator with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is happy with what he saw at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and feels that the overall nature of Indian pitches have improved.

Speaking to National Herald after doing a recce of the wicket ahead of the India-South Africa game at Eden on Sunday, Atkinson said: ‘’There were a few problems in the outfield with fungus growth owing to heavy rains, but they have worked hard to sort them out.’’

Incidentally, Dharamsala — where the elevation above sea level had provided much encouragement to seamers — was reported to have fungal growth in the outfield too.