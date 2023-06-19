Kathmandu, Pokhara ban screening of Hindi movies amid 'Adipurush' dialogue row

"We got a positive response during the inspection on Sunday and we are now monitoring all the cinema halls from Monday morning," Pandey said.



"While monitoring QFX Hall at Civil Mahal in Kathmandu... they said they will show Nepali and English movies instead of Hindi ones. We will not allow screening of Hindi movies until the KMC authority gives permission," he added.



"No one is greater than the nation, so all the parties must support the move when our national interest and cultural identity is in question," remarked Sunil K C, a lawmaker of Bagmati Province and youth leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party.



A security guard at Q's Cinema situated at the Rising Mall in Kamaladi Kathmandu said the theatre stopped screening Adipurush after showing the movie once on Friday evening. "Now, we are screening the Nepali film Neer Phool from Monday," he informed.



Produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).