Sabrina Siddiqui: The WSJ reporter attacked for questioning Modi on democracy

The White House on Monday, June 26, condemned the online harassment campaign and the vitriol against Siddiqui. “We're aware of the reports of that harassment. It's unacceptable. And we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances. That's completely unacceptable. And it’s antithetical to the very principles of democracy that were on display last week during the state visit,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“We're certainly here, at the White House, under this administration, committed to the freedom of the press, which is why we had the press conference last week. We certainly condemn any efforts of intimidation or harassment of a journalist or any journalist that is just trying to do their job. And so, I just want to be very clear about that,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) also defended Siddiqui. “We want to express our continued support of our colleague Sabrina Siddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, is experiencing harassment for simply doing her job,” the group said on Twitter.

Formerly banned entry inside the US for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots which killed thousands of Muslims, Modi’s US visit has been boycotted and condemned by several diaspora groups, US lawmakers, activists and civil society members for the prevalence of hate crimes against the religious minority, the deteriorating state of press freedom, the range of political prisoners, and the crackdown on dissent in India.