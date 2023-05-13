Five questions to ponder after the Congress victory in Karnataka

Questions remain even now that the Karnataka Assembly elections are called, and finally declared.

There are questions that must be asked of the (soon-to-rule) Opposition, and I am sure others will ask them.

However, it is the party that (currently) governs the state and the Centre that is accountable, and so these questions must be asked of it and the man leading the nation.

An election is over in which the prime minister said that a ban on the Bajrang Dal was the same as an attack on Hanuman. One headline read: '"First they locked up Ram, now Hanuman…", says Modi after Congress pitches Bajrang Dal ban in poll manifesto.'

And then he said that the Indian National Congress was trying to get Karnataka to separate from India. The headline in the Indian Express was 'Congress Shahi Parivar calling for Karnataka secession, inciting foreign powers: PM Modi’.

Now that the elections are over and the Congress has won, will the Centre act on the prime minister’s belief? That is the first thing we have to think about.