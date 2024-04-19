Uttarakhand: A day of reckoning has dawned

Uttarakhand votes for the state’s five Lok Sabha seats today, 19 April.

As in many other parts of the country, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in this hill state too have the appearance of a direct contest between the BJP and the people of the state, between the well-funded, well-oiled BJP election machine and the goodwill that rival candidates seem to have generated without much support.

The BJP has been in power in Uttarakhand for the past 10 years and had won all five Lok Sabha seats in 2019 as well as in 2014. Anti-incumbency is finally kicking in, though, and BJP candidates who have been given a repeat ticket are also up against a fatigue factor in addition to popular grievances.

The predominantly Hindu state, with a population of 10 million, has less than 18 per cent of citizens from minority communities in that number—namely, Muslims (14 per cent), Sikhs and Christians.

For the BJP, this is a do-or-die election.

The state has, under chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s governance, become the biggest Hindutva laboratory after Gujarat.