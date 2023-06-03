Wrestlers’ protest: Silence not so golden on part of cricket stars

The Class of 1983, or ‘Kapil’s Devils’ which won the first World Cup for India, still enjoys a special place in the collective consciousness of the country. A joint statement from them, saying they are distressed and disturbed at the handling of the wrestlers’ protest on Friday is rather significant — it is coming at a time when silence on the part of some of the reigning deities of Indian cricket is getting conspicuous by the day.

June 2 turned out to be a significant day in the entire saga with a major English daily claiming access to the exact allegations in the two FIRs filed with the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP and long-serving president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The charges have been graphic and shocking, to say the least, with two instances of demanding sexual favours and at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment against the man in the eye of the storm.

Can the disclosure finally help the wrestlers’ agitation demanding an immediate arrest of Singh turn a corner? The pressure had been certainly mounting on WFI (read: Brij Bhushan) from the top echelons of sporting governance — with the wrestling’s world governing body coming down heavily on the fracas and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voicing strong concern about the safety and well being of the likes of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia among others.