Wrestlers’ protest: Silence not so golden on part of cricket stars
What has been galling is the deafening silence from some of the icons of Indian cricket
The Class of 1983, or ‘Kapil’s Devils’ which won the first World Cup for India, still enjoys a special place in the collective consciousness of the country. A joint statement from them, saying they are distressed and disturbed at the handling of the wrestlers’ protest on Friday is rather significant — it is coming at a time when silence on the part of some of the reigning deities of Indian cricket is getting conspicuous by the day.
June 2 turned out to be a significant day in the entire saga with a major English daily claiming access to the exact allegations in the two FIRs filed with the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP and long-serving president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The charges have been graphic and shocking, to say the least, with two instances of demanding sexual favours and at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment against the man in the eye of the storm.
Can the disclosure finally help the wrestlers’ agitation demanding an immediate arrest of Singh turn a corner? The pressure had been certainly mounting on WFI (read: Brij Bhushan) from the top echelons of sporting governance — with the wrestling’s world governing body coming down heavily on the fracas and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voicing strong concern about the safety and well being of the likes of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia among others.
Surely, the photos of the likes of Vinesh being dragged on the streets or Olympic medallist Malik being manhandled by a posse of Delhi Police women constables last Sunday had been the tipping point. While Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, the only two individual gold medallists for the country in the Olympics had taken the lead in showing where their support lay, the number of supportive elite sportspersons had been growing steadily.
What has been, however, galling is the deafening silence from some of the icons of Indian cricket — both from the current crop like Virat Kohli, ever so proactive on social media, captain Rohit Sharma or Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The same applies for Sachin Tendulkar and other members of his Fab Four — Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman though the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had been notable exceptions.
If cricket is perceived as a religion in the country, then the reigning deities certainly ought to have fared better. The wrestlers did not pull back any punches when Vinesh expressed her disappointment at the silence of the big names : ‘’During the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, they showed their support. Don’t we deserve even that much?’’ she asked.
It’s certainly up to an individual to join the issue, but the wrestlers’ call is only fair when Vinesh said: ‘’We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party.’’ There has been any number of entries from Kohli on social media on developing news, while his famous take on demonetisation in 2016 was: ‘’It was the greatest move in the history of Indian politics.’’
For Tendulkar, silence has always been golden and it would have been presumptuous to expect any different this time around. Earlier in May, Ganguly, the former Indian captain and ex-president of BCCI, chose to leave the issue outside the off-stump when he said: ‘’Let them fight their battle. That’s what it is. I really don’t know what’s happening there.’’
The irony of the entire scenario is, to quote Vinesh once again, the cricketing and Bollywood icons are among the most proactive ones when it comes to congratulatory messages on Twitter when wrestlers or any non-cricketing stars win international medals.
Is it too much to expect a token stance this time around and say 'let justice prevail'? After all, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar & Co have now shown them the way!