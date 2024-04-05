No, Prime Minister, India has not transformed yet

Dear Shri Narendra Modiji,

I was pleasantly surprised to receive your letter dated 15 March in both Hindi and English. You mentioned how you have received trust and support from 140 crore people. I am glad that you have not left out anyone from the Indian population.

You mentioned how you have been able to transform the lives of poor farmers, youth and women. I am, however, not able to forget how the farmers who wanted to demonstrate their feelings were detained at the Delhi border and how drones were used to explode tear gas shells among them. The farmers have not called off their agitation. They have only paused it, perhaps, to facilitate peaceful polling in the country.

I do not know on what basis you say that the youth and women stand transformed. You had promised to create two crore jobs per year. Had that happened, there would have been at least 20 crore fully-employed people in the age-group 20-40. Have you been able to create even a fraction of the jobs you promised? I am sure you included women when you spoke about the youth. Are women really getting jobs?

At the Statue of Unity you built in Gujarat, I saw hundreds of women employed as autorickshaw drivers. I spoke to some of them and found they were not at all happy as the job was seasonal and did not yield income that can transform their lives. They would remain autorickshaw drivers, that too, if their health permitted. If this is the condition of employed women in Gujarat, you can imagine the condition of the unemployed women?

You made boastful claims about your housing scheme, access to electricity, water, LPG and free medical care through Ayushman Bharat. I want to ask: what was the need for new schemes when old schemes could have been strengthened?

I visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which is India’s largest medical college. It employs 6,000 nurses. The hospital has the best infrastructure, but the poor patients who go there are not assured of free medicine. They have to buy it.