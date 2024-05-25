Lok Sabha polls phase 6 LIVE: 21.69 per cent overall voter turnout till 11 am

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 8.31 per cent in the first two hours of polling for its 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polling is also underway for the by-poll to the Karnal assembly seat, where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The by-poll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

There are 2,00,76,768 (two crore) registered voters, including 94,23,956 (94 lakh) women and 467 people from the third gender community.

According to Election Commission data, the Bhiwani–Mahendragarh constituency recorded the highest turnout during the first two hours, at 10.26 per cent, while Faridabad registered the lowest at 5.46 per cent.

Ambala recorded a turnout of 6.92 per cent, Gurugram 6.20 per cent, Hisar 7.44 per cent, Karnal 9.29 per cent, Kurukshetra 9.92 per cent, Rohtak 10.22 per cent, Sirsa 9.81 per cent and Sonipat 9.33 per cent.

In 2019, the BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

A total of 223 candidates, including Khattar, two union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, are in the Lok Sabha elections fray in Haryana. These include 207 men and 16 women.

Khattar and Saini were among the first to cast their votes at their respective booths.

The BJP's state chief and outgoing Kurukshetra MP, Saini was sworn in as chief minister on 12 March. While he is contesting the assembly by-poll, Khattar is the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Haryana is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP and the opposition Congress on most seats. However, seats such as Hisar are witnessing a multi-cornered contest.

From Hisar, power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an independent MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, is contesting against two members of the Chautala clan — the Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Naina Chautala and the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Sunaina Chautala.

Former Congress MP Jai Prakash is also in the fray.

Ranjit Singh Chautala and his family members cast their votes in Sirsa district.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and his wife Naina Chautala also cast their votes, along with their sons — former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala.

At the polling booth, Ajay Singh Chautala touched the feet of his uncle Ranjit Singh Chautala and sought his blessings.

Naina Chautala told reporters that elections are for politicians what board exams are for children.

In Hisar's Adampur, BJP leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi and son Bhavya Bishnoi, an MLA, cast their votes.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner AAP is contesting from Kurukshetra, where it has fielded its Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta against the BJP's Naveen Jindal and the INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking re-election from Gurugram and Faridabad, respectively.

From Gurugram, the Congress has fielded senior leader Raj Babbar.

Selja is contesting from Sirsa.

The JJP has fielded candidates from all 10 seats, INLD from seven and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from nine.