The Mann Ki Baat we never got to hear in 2023, but would love to in 2024

As 2023 drew to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed the year’s last Mann Ki Baat on the nation. The PM’s radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, thus notched up its 108th episode on the last day of the year.

On PM Modi’s own YouTube channel, which has 20.2 million subscribers, the episode had 176,000 views in the day since it was posted. On Doordarshan National, with 5.5 million subscribers, the views numbered 9,300 over the same time period. The BJP’s own channel could proudly say that as many as 18,000 of its 5.19 million subscribers viewed the video.

Even if we were to add figures from all the many other platforms on which the programme is available whether you want it or not, the number of listeners who tuned in really wouldn’t be worth writing about in a country the size of India, to put it politely.

The 108th episode featured such burning issues as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and economic growth, and included messages on fitness from Sadhguru, Harmanpreet Kaur, Viswanathan Anand, Akshay Kumar and Rishabh Malhotra. The PM spoke about mental health, health startups, and Bhashini, the government’s national digital platform for real-time translations. He also paid tribute to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar.

The video also had supers pointing out the importance of the number 108 in our lives — ‘108 beads in a string, 108 times chant…’, you get the drift.

What PM Modi didn’t talk about all through 2023 on any Mann Ki Baat are a few topics that may actually improve his audience engagement. So, here’s a list of the Mann Ki Baat episodes we kept expecting all through the year, but never got, and which we would suggest the prime minister try in 2024: